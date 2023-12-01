HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The Hampton Police Division has charged someone in connection with an attempted maiming that occurred on Tuesday.

At approximately 1:30 p.m., officials received a call about a vehicle being struck multiple times by gunfire in the first block of South First Street.

Officials say that 26-year-old Raekwon Washington approached the victims, a 20-year-old Hampton woman and a 38-year-old Portsmouth man, displaying a firearm. Washington then shot at the vehicle multiple times before officers witnessed him fleeing the area.

After a vehicle pursuit, officers were able to apprehend the suspect without further incident.

Raekwon Washington (Courtesy: Hampton Police Division)

Washington is charged with multiple charges, some of which include: Two counts of attempted malicious wounding, one count of shooting into an occupied vehicle, one count of felony evade and elude and one count of driving revoked and count of possession of stolen property.