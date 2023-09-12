HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A 53-year-old Hampton man was arrested and charged with one count of bank robbery, police say.

It happened just after 4 p.m. when Hampton Communications received a call about a bank robbery at the Wells Fargo on the 100 block of Market Place Drive.

Investigators said David Seth McMillan walked into the bank, implied that he had a gun and demanded money.

After McMillan received an undisclosed amount of money, police said he took off on foot. While on their way to the bank, officers recognized McMillan based on his description and took him into custody.

Members of the Crime Unit responded to the scene and took over the investigation.