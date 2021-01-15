Hampton man arrested after shooting on Blackwater Lane

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A 19-year-old Hampton man is in custody after police say he shot another man on Blackwater Lane earlier this month.

Coreon Jackson was arrested with help of the U.S. Marshals Task Force and charged with one count of malicious wounding, one count of robbery, one count of abduction, three counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police say Jackson shot the 21-year-old victim just before 8 p.m. on January 6 in the first block of Blackwater Lane. The victim’s injuries were non life-threatening.

Police haven’t released a motive in the case at this time. Jackson remains in custody at the Hampton City Jail.