Hampton man accused of choking girlfriend in Rodanthe

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A Hampton man accused of choking his girlfriend has been charged with felony domestic assault.

Jonathan Thomas Blount, 18, was arrested Tuesday and charged with domestic assault by strangulation.

The Dare County Sheriff’s Office says it responded to a fight in progress call around 1 a.m. on Surf Side Drive in Rodanthe. The responding deputy determined the female victim had been choked by Blount, the sheriff’s office says.

He was taken into custody on no bond. No other details in the case have been released.