HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Two 7-Eleven locations in Hampton were robbed early Wednesday morning.

Police say the first happened at the store in the 3700 block of Kecoughtan Road, near LaSalle Avenue, just before 4:45 a.m.

The second happened shortly after at the store in the 2600 block of Cunningham Drive near I-64, about 4 miles away.

Police believe the same suspects, described only as black males wearing black hoodies and dark blue jeans and dark shoes, robbed both stores while displaying a gun. They fled on foot both times.

No photos of the suspects are available at this time, but police asked anyone with information to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.