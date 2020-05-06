Hammer-holding man wanted for damaging vehicle in Walmart parking lot

KITTY HAWK, N.C. (WAVY) — Kitty Hawk Police are looking for a man who they say took a hammer to another driver’s door in a Walmart parking lot.

According to a Facebook post, police say they responded to a Walmart shortly after 2 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. Once on scene, officials learned the man took a hammer to the driver’s side door of another vehicle and damaged it.

Police shared photos of the suspect vehicle, a four-door, dark-colored Chevrolet Malibu, Tuesday evening.

The suspect is described by police as a man in his late 20s standing around 6 feet tall.

If you have any information on the suspect or suspect vehicle, contact the Kitty Hawk Police Department at (252) 261-3895 or send a private message.

