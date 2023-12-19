VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Grinches have been spotted all over the Carolanne Farms/Arrowhead neighborhood in Virginia Beach. One in particular, however — a real life Grinch — has only been caught on camera.

A porch pirate has been seen on home security cameras swiping packages. She took a package right out of Mark Clifton’s mailbox and two more by the door. They were Christmas presents for his kids.

“I haven’t even told my little kids because I don’t want them to be afraid in their own home you know,” Clifton told WAVY.

The same thing happened to Sara Bailey a couple blocks away.

“It’s very frustrating because we don’t get a lot of packages for my family that’s out of state,” she said. “So it was supposed to be a gift for my kids. And it’s kind of frustrating.”

It’s frustrating for the whole neighborhood, as several others have reported on social media that the porch pirate plundered their packages too.

“It seems like the same from all the pictures and videos that everybody’s been sharing,” Bailey said. “It’s one person that keeps changing her mask and different colors, different hats, but it’s the same person, it looks like.”

The thief, it appears, also works fast. Bailey has pictures from her home video showing her package arrived at 9:45 p.m., and by 9:52 p.m., it was gone.

To keep a Grinch from getting their hands on your holiday packages police offer these tips:

Schedule deliveries when someone will be home

Opt-in to tracking updates so you can anticipate the time of delivery

Ask a neighbor to grab the package if you can’t

Send orders to a secure pickup location like a store of on site pickup

Have items delivered to you at work

Place a designated lockbox for carriers to leave packages

As for this thief in Virginia Beach, Clifton wants her to know.

“I hope you see this and I hope you see it’s very frustrating for our whole neighborhood,” Clifton said, “’cause this is a nice neighborhood.”

If you recognize the person in the video call Virginia Beach police or text a tip to the P3Tips app.