CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The Great Bridge Primary School went on lockdown earlier today, Nov. 8, after Chesapeake Police Department received calls of shots being heard in the area of the Great Bridge Community Center, police said.

Some children were on the playground, and were taken inside as a form of caution, but no additional safety protocols were recommended by police. Preschool students on buses were held offsite until the school was given the all clear after around 45 minutes.

The principal of the Great Bridge Primary School released the following statement:

Good morning, this is Joe Mason, principal of Great Bridge Primary School, with an important message. This morning, the Chesapeake Police Department informed us that they were in pursuit of a suspect in the neighboring area. As a precaution, the school was placed in a level two lockdown. During a level two lockdown, all students continue with their instruction indoors while classroom and exterior doors remain locked. After approximately 45 minutes, the police gave us an all clear, the lockdown was lifted, and we resumed our normal school day. Preschool students that were held offsite on their buses during the lockdown have now arrived. Please know that safety is always our top priority.

The investigation is still ongoing.