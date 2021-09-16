Grand jury will decide fate of Norfolk man accused of killing mother and daughter

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A grand jury will decide the fate of a Norfolk man accused of killing a mother and daughter back in March.

27-year-old Kenyatta Jones appeared in Norfolk District Court Thursday, where a judge ruled to send the case to a grand jury.

The Commonwealth’s Attorney says 52-year-old Alicia Hereford and 23-year-old Morgan Basemore were found deceased around midnight on March 12 off Goff Street in Norfolk.

Prosecutors say the defendant and Basemore had an on-again, off-again relationship for years.

According to an autopsy report, Basemore died from a fatal gunshot wound to the head. Her mother died from three gunshot wounds, including to her chest, arm and breast.

The defendant faces two counts of second degree murder and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

A Circuit Court grand jury will determine indictments and make a decision as to whether send this case to trial.