Gloucester sheriff: Homicide call Friday was a hoax

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities in Gloucester say a call reporting a homicide Friday afternoon ended up being a hoax.

The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office says it received a 911 call from an unknown male around 3:45 p.m. reporting he had just committed a homicide in the Woods Crossroads area of Gloucester.

The male gave information and “appeared to want a large response from law enforcement,” according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Authorities investigated further and determined the call was a hoax. No one was found at the scene and no one had been taken into custody as of 6 p.m., the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office believes the call was a case of swatting.

The sheriff’s office released a statement on the hoax: “The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office wants to be clear that we will investigate and prosecute this and any future attempts of soliciting law enforcement responses for fictitious purposes. If you have any information in regards to the responsible party to this and other crimes please be sure to contact our office.”

The sheriff’s office isn’t releasing any additional information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

