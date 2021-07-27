Gloucester man gets life after pleading guilty to murder of infant, severe beating of wife

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A Gloucester man who pleaded guilty to the murder of his wife’s infant daughter will serve life in prison.

Dennis Chambers, who also severely bludgeoned his wife Corena with a hammer that day in July 2020 at their home Aberdeen Creek Road, received the life sentence on Tuesday and got 40 years for the attack on his wife.

The sentencing was swift, and Chambers, who has cancer, apologized for the crimes in court.

Chambers was 60 at the time of the attack and Corena was 24. He had recently discovered the child was not his, court documents showed. Corena Chambers was in a coma for several months and is still in a long-term care facility.

Prosecutor: “No other word for this but evil. Snuffed out baby’s life, then destroyed wife’s face and future. And then he calmly fled in his car.” @WAVY_News — Chris Horne (@ChrisHorneWAVY) July 27, 2021

WAVY’s Chris Horne was in court and will have more coming up.