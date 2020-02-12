Gloucester man charged in bestiality investigation

Raymond McCloud

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — A 19-year-old Gloucester man is accused of committing bestiality on a dog.

The Gloucester Sheriff’s Office says Raymond McCloud was arrested on Monday and charged with carnal knowledge of an animal (class 6 felony) and misdemeanor animal cruelty.

The sheriff’s office didn’t have many details in a press release sent out Tuesday, but said McCloud’s arrest came after the “culmination of an investigation focusing on bestiality related to an assault upon a dog.”

The case is still under investigation and authorities ask anyone with information on McCloud to contact Investigator Michael Rice at (804) 693-4139 or by email at mrice@gloucesterva.info, or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

