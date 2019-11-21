Gloucester man accused of raping woman in Newport News parking lot

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Gloucester man is accused of raping a North Carolina woman he met online in a Newport News parking lot.

Newport News police say 23-year-old Ryan Randolph was arrested on Wednesday in connection to the alleged rape of a 20-year-old Corapeake woman on September 23. The victim originally reported the case to the York County Sheriff’s Office and Newport News police received information in the case on October 3.

Police say their investigation revealed Randolph met the woman online and got her to meet him in Yorktown. Randolph then drove the victim to a parking lot in Newport News and forced her to perform sexual acts, according to police.

Randolph has been charged with abduction, rape, sodomy and object sexual penetration.