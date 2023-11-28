GATES COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – An alcohol compliance check was conducted at several Gates County businesses after receiving complaints of alcohol being sold to underage patrons.

On Nov. 18, the Gates County Sheriff’s Office partnered with the North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement Division to check nine businesses to ensure they were not selling alcohol to minors. According to officials, six out of the nine businesses were found to not be in compliance and were selling alcohol to patrons under the age of 21.

The businesses will be cited for noncompliance, and the Gates County Sheriff’s Office will be handling the criminal charges.