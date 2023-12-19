NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY)– Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office said the last of 10 Hampton Roads gang members were sentenced to prison, after pleading guilty to a vicious gang attack that happened three years ago.

On Dec. 19, 34-year-old Brandon Winnegan was sentenced to life in prison plus 38 years. He pleaded guilty to a handful of crimes including aggravated malicious wounding, child neglect, and doing a criminal act for a gang.

Brandon Winnegan

Authorities say in April 2020, Winnegan and nine members of the Rollin’ 20’s Outlaw Bloods left a then 21-year-old woman for dead.

Authorities said the gang beat, stabbed, strangled, and forced the victim to drink bleach.

WAVY was told Winnegan was the group leader who authorized the attack

“The assault on the victim resumed by Mr. Winnegan striking her in the face with his fists and a firearm,” said in a press release by the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney. “Mr. Winnegan then strangled the victim while the others pinned her to the floor and contributed to her beating. The more the victim drifted in and out of consciousness and showed signs of life, the more severe her beating became. The gang members took turns strangling her, attempted to suffocate her with various items, twisted her head in attempts to snap her neck, stabbed her around her midsection, and poured bleach down her throat as she lay on the floor.”

The group then shot the woman in the face and left her for dead in a car.

“The boy’s mother was found hours after being shot by a concerned neighbor who reported the occupied, yet stagnant vehicle to Norfolk Police. When officers arrived, the victim was severely disfigured to the point that they could not initially tell whether she was alive or how she had been injured,” said the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney.

Authorities said the woman was trying to be initiated into the gang, but then changed her mind, which made the group want to kill her.

The group was also accused of putting her then 2-year-old son in danger.

“The group pushed the boy out of the car and drove away, leaving him to wander the neighborhood in the rain. A garbage truck driver later found the 2-year-old on their morning route and reported the incident,” said the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney.

The victim lost her right eye and hearing in her right ear. She also suffers from lifelong neurological issues. Her son is also traumatized. We’re told he was put in foster care while his mother was getting medical care for her injuries.

Top row, left to right: Toparshia Hodges, Ginger McAfee, Brandan Winnegan, Deondre Watkins & Skylar Webb. Bottom row: Sadia Brown, Asja Smith-Moore, Javonne Watkins, Xavier Walker, Tavarruis Mitchell.