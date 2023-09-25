FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — Franklin police are investigating a robbery the happened on Armory Drive.

On Sunday around 7:30 p.m., officers were called to 1326 Armory Drive for the report of an armed robbery.

When officers arrived on the scene, they learned that a man walked into the Dragon Vape shop with a gun and stole an undisclosed amount of money, according to police.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call Franklin Police at 757-562-8575, Franklin Crime Solvers at 757-516-7100 or online at p3tips.com.