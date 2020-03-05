Franklin Police say ex-Hardee’s employee stole credit card information

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Franklin believe a former employee of a Hardee’s restaurant stole people’s credit and debit card information.
Police said Wednesday they are investigating a crime involving the use of stolen credit card information.
The card information was stolen between mid-January 2020 and Feb. 28, 2020 by an employee of the Hardee’s at 105 N. Mechanic Street, police said.
“We believe that there may be victims who do not yet realize that there is an issue,” the police department wrote on Facebook.
Those who used a credit or debit card at that Hardee’s location should check their account statements for any unknown or suspicious transactions.
Those who believe they are a victim or who have information on the stolen information should contact the Franklin Police Department at 757-562-8575.
