Franklin Police need help with death investigation of unknown woman

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — The Franklin Police Department is requesting the public’s help investigating the death of an unknown woman.

The woman is a 27-year-old Franklin resident.

Police officials said that on May 11, the Franklin communications center received a call that an unconscious woman was dropped off at Southampton Memorial Hospital. From there, she was airlifted to VCU, where she passed away.

The cause of death is unknown at this time and more information may be available after the autopsy.

Police officials say they are also investigating several calls for shots fired that have occurred throughout the city from Sunday, May 10 through Wednesday, May 13.

It is not known if these calls are related to the death of the unidentified woman.

Anyone with information on any of these incidents is asked to contact Detective Corporal Bailey at 757-562-8575 or the Franklin Crime Solvers at 757-562-8599. You may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00 and can remain anonymous.

