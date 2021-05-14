Franklin Police looking for help locating wanted suspect

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — Franklin Police are looking for help locating Carlton Kearney Jr, 23 of Courtland, Virginia. He is wanted for obscene sexual display and reckless driving.

Officials say the incident occurred around 8 a.m. on Friday in Franklin, Virginia. He is believed to be driving a brown 1997 Geo with a Virginia license plate.

If you recognize this man or know anything about his location, please contact the Franklin Police at 757-562-8575 or Franklin Crime Solvers at 757-562-8599.

Information leading to the arrest could result in a cash reward.

