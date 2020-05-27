Franklin police investigating Tuesday night shooting; shots fired reported at Dorchester Square Apartments

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — Franklin police are investigating after a gunshot victim went to Southampton Memorial Hospital on Tuesday night.

Police say the victim had multiple non life-threatening gunshot wounds when they arrived at the hospital, after a shots fired call at the Dorchester Square Apartments on Dorchester Street. The victim was treated and released.

No other details have been provided by police, but they say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Franklin police at 757-562-8575 or Franklin Crime Solvers at 757-562-8599.