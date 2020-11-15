Police investigating multiple incidents of vehicle tampering, theft from vehicle in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — Franklin Police say they are investigating multiple incidents involving vehicle tampering and theft from a vehicle.

The cases took place along the Clay Street corridor. There is no information on a time frame the incidents happened. Questions should be directed to Franklin Police.

Anyone with any information about this or video camera footage is asked to contact Franklin Police at 757-562-8575.

No further information is available.

