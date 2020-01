FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — Franklin Police are asking for public assistance identifying a vehicle in connection with a shooting investigation.

The vehicle is a white SUV, the police department posted on Facebook.

The shooting happened around 10:40 p.m. Jan. 6 in the 800 block of Hunterdale Road, according to police.

Anyone who has information on the shooting or the vehicle should call Franklin Police at 757-562-8684 or Franklin Crime Solvers at 757-562-8599.