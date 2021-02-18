Franklin Police arrest man on drug, multiple firearms charges with help from community

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — Police arrested a Franklin man Thursday on multiple firearms charges and a drug charge with help from the community.

On February 17, at about 12:34 a.m., the Franklin Police Department Emergency Communications Center received a call about shots fired in the 300 Block of Bruce Street.

Officers arrived on the scene and began an investigation. Officials say that police, working along with the assistance of citizens, were able to identify a suspect who was arrested.

Timothy Gore, 33, of Franklin, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, discharging a firearm within the city limits, possession of marijuana, drunk in public, and reckless handling of a firearm.

“The Franklin Police Department would like to thank the citizens who assisted with this investigation. Without community and police cooperation, too many times crimes like this go unsolved,” FPD said in a statement released.