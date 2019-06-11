Franklin man who straw purchased guns for fellow Crips members gets 4 years

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — A Franklin Crips gang member who would “straw purchase” weapons for fellow gang members with felony records has been sentenced to nearly 4 years in prison.

Larry Donnell Parrish, 24, had no criminal record and purchased at least seven guns from federally licensed stores for members of the 00 Gang, a subset of the Crips, according to court documents. He was the hub of the operation, which including several other defendants.

Parrish also supplied members who were legally allowed to buy guns, but planned to commit violent crimes. Three of the straw purchased guns were recovered by authorities investigating other crimes, and one was found in Washington, D.C. just 10 days after Parrish purchased the weapon.

“This individual illegally obtained firearms to commit further, potentially violent, criminal activity with fellow Crip gang members,” said Michael K. Lamonea, Assistant Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations Norfolk. “There’s a reason straw-purchasing is not permitted, and that’s because weapons end up in the hands of dangerous criminals. Thanks to the quick actions of our federal and local partners, we’ve taken a source for violent crime off the streets.”

Robert Porti, Deputy Chief of Franklin Police, thanked federal partners such as ATF and Homeland Security for assisting in the fight against criminal gun trafficking.

“Joint investigations such as this, involving Mr. Parrish, have been successful in apprehending and prosecuting criminals as well as those that support and enable criminal operations. We appreciate and look forward to continuing joint investigations aimed at further reducing crime within our city and enhancing the quality of life for our residents.”