Franklin man wanted for stabbing arrested on attempted murder charge

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — A Franklin man wanted after a stabbing last week on Wilson Street has been arrested and charged with attempted murder.

Larry Sykes was booked at Western Tidewater Regional Jail on Tuesday morning and is being held without bond.

Police announced last Friday that they were looking for Sykes after the 49-year-old victim showed up the police department around 10 p.m. the night before suffering from a non life-threatening stab wound.

No other details in the case are available, but anyone with information is asked to call the Franklin Police Department at 757-562-8575, or call the Franklin Crime Line at 757-562-8599.