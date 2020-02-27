Franklin man pleads guilty to traveling to UK to engage in sex acts with 14-year-old

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 23-year-old man from Franklin was convicted Wednesday after he traveled to the United Kingdom in May 2019 to engage in sexual acts with a 14-year-old.

According to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Joshua R. Hatfield started an online relationship with the 14-year-old in the United Kingdom in May 2018.

After discussing having sex, Hatfield traveled to the girl’s home in May 2019. He stayed at her house for several days and engaged in sex acts despite knowing she was a minor.

After returning home, Hatfield told the girl he had a sexually transmitted infection. The release said he traveled to the UK already knowing he had the infection and it had not been treated.

Hatfield pleaded guilty to travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct.

He faces a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison.

His sentencing is scheduled for July 24.

