Franklin man arrested on child porn charges

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — A 66-year-old Franklin man is in custody on multiple child pornography charges.

Franklin police say Charles Greer Gatten was arrested at his home in the 2000 block of Meadow Lane on Friday. He’s been charged with 3 counts of possession and 3 counts of distribution of child porn.

Police didn’t have additional details in the case in a press release, but said they started an investigation into Gatten after receiving a tip from the Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

The Southampton County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, Southampton County Sheriff’s Office and Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the case.

