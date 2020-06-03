Franklin High teacher arrested on multiple child pornography charges

COURTLAND, Va. (WAVY) — A Franklin High School teacher was arrested on Tuesday and charged with 23 counts related to the possession and distribution of child pornography.

The Southampton County Sheriff’s Office say Shawn Denne, a health and P.E. teacher at Franklin High, was arrested at his Courtland home in the 27000 block of Flaggy Run Road. He’s worked with Franklin City Public Schools since 2009, the district’s website shows.

Southampton detectives had been investigating Denne since receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Child back on May 13, and said they had enough evidence for a search warrant to be conducted.

The sheriff’s office says additional electronic evidence was collected from the home during the search, which led to Denne’s arrest.

He’s been charged with 3 counts of distribution of child pornography and 20 counts of possession of child pornography.

The sheriff’s office didn’t have additional details in a press release Wednesday, but said the case remains under investigation and additional charges may be coming. Denne’s being held in the Southampton County Jail without bond.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact Det. Lt. White at 757-653-2100.