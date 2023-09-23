CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake police say five people were shot Saturday in an incident on Drayton Road, leaving a 14-year-old boy dead and two other male juveniles hurt.

Around 5 p.m. on Saturday, a call was received about gunshots fired at the 1300 block of Drayton Road in the greater Campostella area, according to a release. Five victims were struck in total: three juvenile boys and two men. They went to local hospitals to be treated for their injuries. One of the boys, a 14-year-old, succumbed to his injuries.

The investigations centered around one house, with officers placing an evidence marker in the yard and using what looked like a metal detector.

Though the police work wasn’t just focused on that home.

One man who declined to be on camera told 10 On Your Side that officers had to pull a bullet out of his car.

“It looks like they had to cut open the tire because the bullet actually went through the rim and into the tire, so they had to pull the actual bullet out of the tire,” he said.

Before the shooting, he left to go to the grocery store and described the scene he ran into just 30 minutes later.

“Just a lot of police cars down the street, everybody outside looking around trying to see what’s going on,” the man said. “The fire department and [an] ambulance were out here. There were a lot of cars, a lot of police cars, a lot of people.”

However, he said his car wasn’t his first concern.

“I was really concerned about the house,” he said. “I just wanted to make sure nobody hit the house, but it looks like we’re good on the house side, nothing really got hit that I see, but at least it was just a tire.”

While he said the crime is uncommon for the neighborhood, he explained how it’s not unusual to see large crowds walking along the street.

“Definitely a lot of kids, a lot of people walk down these streets and walk around these neighborhoods, so it’s common for that,” he added.

There is no suspect information currently.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.