Four juveniles, adult charged after shooting on Dale Drive in Portsmouth

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Four juveniles and an adult face malicious wounding charges after a man was seriously hurt in a shooting Sunday on Dale Drive in Portsmouth.

Police say one of the juveniles was arrested on Wednesday, but the 19-year-old and three juveniles are still on the loose.

19-year-old Travis K. Morris is charged with malicious wounding by mob, shooting from vehicle, discharging a firearm in a public place, reckless handling of a firearm, discharged a firearm from within a roadway and shooting by mob.

The victim in the case was found shot around 6 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Dale Drive. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Portsmouth Police Department Major Crimes Unit at (757) 393-8536 or to submit an anonymous tip through the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. There are no photos of the other suspects.