Four days later, jury still not formed in Pasquotank prison attack trial

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — For the last four days prosecutors and the defense have grilled potential jurors in Dare County in an effort to find 16 who will be fair and impartial.

That jury in the Mikel Brady case will be made up 12 people, along with four alternates, and is expected to hear at least three weeks of testimony connected to the deadly Pasquotank prison escape attempt in 2017.

On Thursday in court, it was revealed there could be 70 witnesses to take the stand in this high-profile murder trial.

The defendant, Mikel Brady, is accused of killing four Pasquotank Correctional Institute employees in the failed escape attempt in October 2017.

Brady is the first of four former inmates accused of the crime to go to trial.

If found guilty, he could be given the death penalty.

The process of finding a jury has been extra difficult because this is a case involving the death penalty.

There are people on both sides who are very passionate about giving that sort of punishment. It’s also been hard to find people in Dare County who haven’t heard about the case and haven’t formed an opinion on whether Mikel Brady is innocent or guilty.