Four Cuban men guilty in gas pump skimmer scheme

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Four Cuban national men from Florida have pleaded guilty to participating in a gas pump skimmer scheme in Eastern Virginia.

Jorge Bello Fuentes, 30, Guillermo Bello Fuentes, 33, Yariel Monsibaez Ruiz, 28, and Pedro Emilio Duran, 40, pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges including conspiracy to commit bank fraud and aggravated identity theft, the U.S. Department of Justice wrote in a news release.

The release said the four men, among others, put skimming devices on gas pumps in the area that were capable of recording credit cards, bank numbers and pin numbers that were used at the pumps.

In April and May 2018, the man traveled to various stores like Harris Teeter to use the stolen information to withdraw money from the victims’ bank accounts and purchase prepaid debit cards.

Jorge Bello Fuentes pleaded guilty Wednesday to conspiracy to commit bank fraud and aggravated identity theft and faces a mandatory minimum of two years and a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison when sentenced April 23.

Guillermo Bello Fuentes pleaded guilty on Jan. 7 to the same charges and is scheduled for sentencing April 28.

Yariel Monsibaez Ruiz pleaded guilty on Jan. 7 to conspiracy to commit bank fraud and faces a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison and is scheduled for sentencing April 28.

Pedro Emilio Duran pleaded guilty on Dec. 13, 2019, to one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud and faces a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison and is scheduled for sentencing March 18.

