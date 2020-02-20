Former VB math tutor who shot another man given 5-year sentence

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach man who shot another man who was in his bedroom has been sentenced to a five-year active prison term.

Dusan Naumovic was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years with five years suspended, leaving five years to serve. The sentencing guidelines were two years and two months to five years and 11 months.

According to prior testimony and information from attorneys in court, Naumovic was asleep in early March 2019 in his son’s bedroom when he heard sounds from the bedroom he shared with his wife.

Naumovic and his wife had been taking turns sleeping in their teenage son’s room at the time of the shooting because he recently had been taught how to sleep in his own bed, but only with parental supervision. The child has autism and is nonverbal, and the parents took turns sleeping in the room to ensure the boy’s safety.

A defense attorney at the time claimed the shooting was self-defense in response to a prowler who broke into the house.

Naumovic heard noises coming from the couple’s bedroom, so he went to the room and turned on the light. The shooting happened five seconds later, killing 37-year-old Vinicius Freire Carneiro, a man who was in the room.

