Former USPS worker accused of taking Toano residents’ checks and obtaining more than $30,000

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A former United States Postal Service worker is accused of stealing boxes of personal checks in the mail destined for residents in Toano.

Federal officials have obtained an arrest warrant for Abraham Redding, who is accused of stealing the boxes of checks between march 2018 and September 2018.

Redding is accused of taking $30,000 from people on his delivery route.

Authorities say Redding filled out checks for various amounts and had other people deposit them into their bank accounts in Richmond. he then attempted and completed the withdrawals for himself.

Redding is charged with eight counts of bank fraud, three counts of aggravated identity theft and three counts of possession of stolen mail matter.