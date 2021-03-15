Former ODU student sentenced to nearly 3 years for swatting conspiracy

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP/WAVY) — A former Old Dominion University (ODU) student has been sentenced to nearly three years in prison for teaming up with white supremacists in a swatting conspiracy that targeted a Black church, his own university and a Cabinet officer, among others.

The 33-month sentence for 20-year-old John William Kirby Kelley of Vienna, Virginia, essentially splits the difference between the five-year term sought by prosecutors and the 14-month sentence of time served requested by his lawyers.

Kelley pleaded guilty to hosting an internet chatroom in which he and others called in fake bomb threats and attacks on more than 100 different targets.

Court documents show Kelley conspired with John Cameron Denton and others to conduct swatting calls. The swatting tactic is used to deceive emergency dispatchers into falsely believing someone is in danger. The dispatchers then send emergency response to an unwitting third party’s address.

“Swatting attacks are serious crimes that disrupt the operations of local emergency agencies, take first responders away from real emergencies, and place victims, community members, and law enforcement officers in grave danger,” said Raj Parekh, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia.

In November 2018, he conspired to swat ODU, which happened on November 29 and December 4. As a result of the November 29 bomb threat, the university ordered a shelter-in-place and officers were forced to search every building on campus.

There were two other cases in the Eastern District of Virginia. A swat call was made to the Alfred Street Baptist Church in November 2018 and to a former U.S. Cabinet member in January 2019.

Kelley apologized at his hearing Monday and renounced his racist rhetoric.

