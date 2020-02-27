Former leader of white supremacist group, alleged accomplice of former ODU student, arrested in swatting conspiracy

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WAVY/AP) — A former leader of a white supremacist group called the Atomwaffen Division was arrested Wednesday in connection with a swatting conspiracy that resulted in “multiple swatting events” in eastern Virginia.

John Cameron Denton, 26, of Texas, is accused of conspiring with several people, including former ODU student John William Kirby Kelley, to conduct swatting calls.

Swatting is a tactic that involves deceiving dispatchers and telling them that a person or people are in danger of death of bodily harm, resulting in first responders — sometimes SWAT teams — responding to the person or people’s homes.

Denton is accused of making a series of bomb threats at several locations in Virginia: a Cabinet official living in Northern Virginia on Jan. 27, 2019; Old Dominion University on Nov. 29, 2018; and Alfred Street Baptist Church on Nov. 3, 2018, according to a U.S. Department of Justice news release.

He is also accused of “swatting” two other locations, including the New York City office of ProPublica, and a journalist who produced reports for ProPublica.

Propublica is a nonprofit newsroom that publishes investigative news pieces and projects.

“Denton allegedly chose the two targets because he was furious with ProPublica and the investigative journalist for publishing his true identity and discussing his role in Atomwaffen Division,” the release said.

Denton met with an undercover law enforcement officer during the investigation and allegedly told that officer about his role in the swatting incidents.

“He also allegedly stated that it would be good if he was “raided” for the swatting because it would be viewed as a top tier crime, and he felt that his arrest could benefit Atomwaffen Division,” the release said.

Prosecutors say five people, who are the leaders of a neo-Nazi group, have been arrested and charged in the pair of federal investigations.

The charges are in Virginia and Washington state and include conspiracy to harass journalists, churches and a former Cabinet official with bomb threats and other forms of intimidation.

In Seattle, prosecutors say they’ve charged four Atomwaffen members with cyberstalking and mailing threatening communications.

Denton is charged with conspiracy to commit an offense against the United States, interstate threats to injure. A conviction on that offense carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

