Former Georgia resident sentenced to decades in prison for production of child pornography in Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WRBL) – One Former Savannah resident was sentenced to at least two decades of jail time after admitting to producing child pornography while residing in Savannah, Georgia.

Bobby Fields, 42, of Michigan entered guilty pleas to Production of Child Pornography in front of David Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, earning 310 months in prison.

“Production of child pornography creates lifelong victimization of innocent children,” said U.S. Attorney Estes. “The significant prison sentence for Bobby Fields should serve as a strong warning to anyone who would exploit our most vulnerable citizens.”

In addition to more than two decades in prison, Fields was ordered to register as a sex offender and serve 10 years after his prison sentence by U.S. District Court Judge R. Stan Baker.

Fields was developed as a suspect after child pornography was discovered on a laptop linked to him in October in 2016. Fields was identified in images that captured his arm tattoos. He was indicted in July 2020.

The case was investigated by the Savannah Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations, with assistance from the GBI and the U.S. Marshals Service, and prosecuted for the United States by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jennifer Kirkland and Project Safe Childhood Coordinator Tara M. Lyons.