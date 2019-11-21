Live Now
Former American Idol contestant who tried to deliver nearly 2 pounds of fentanyl in Norfolk gets sentenced

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A former American Idol contestant arrested in Norfolk with nearly 2 pounds of fentanyl will spend nearly 4 years in prison.

Antonella Barba, who made the top 12 during the show’s sixth season in 2007, was sentenced to 3 years and 9 months in prison on Thursday in Norfolk District Court.

The 32-year-old was arrested on Duke Street in October of 2018 after police found more than 800 grams of fentanyl in a shoebox in her rental car, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Police had staked out a suspected stash house.

She pleaded guilty to the federal charge of possessing with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl earlier this year.

