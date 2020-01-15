Foreign nationals sentenced for illegal reentry into the U.S.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Honduran man is serving jail time after being sentenced on Monday for illegally reentering the United States.

Jorge Sormiento-Rodriguez, 46, was originally stopped by Norfolk Police in 2010 while driving while under the influence, according to court records. As a result of that stop, he was convicted of a DUI.

He was arrested again in 2011 for narcotics but was later deported before the adjudication on that charge.

At some point in 2018, Sormiento-Rodriguez illegally entered the United States a second time. In December 2018, he was arrested yet again in Norfolk for another DUI and possession of narcotics.

He was convicted of the DUI and both narcotic charges in June 2019.

Jorge will spend 21 months in prison for his illegal re-entry into the U.S.