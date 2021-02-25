Following arrests in Lynchburg, still no charges in Samantha Robinson’s killing

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — It has been more than a month since Samantha Robinson was shot and killed in Lynchburg, and now, Lynchburg Police have located all five people wanted for questioning.

Samantha Robinson was 28-years-old when she was killed while driving down 12th Street in Lynchburg in January.

Police took the final two individuals they were looking for into custody for questioning on Tuesday, Feb. 23.

On Wednesday, Feb. 24, Leondre Strange had an advisement hearing in Lynchburg’s General District Court and was assigned a public defender. The Public Defender’s office did not have a comment at this point in the case.

Strange and Dia Monte Taylor were both arrested Tuesday on outstanding warrants not related to Samantha’s killing.

According to a spokesperson for the Lynchburg Police Department, Strange was arrested for obstruction of justice, carrying a concealed weapon, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Taylor was arrested for a probation violation on firearms charges.

Police had been searching for them for weeks, and they were the final two out of five people police had been looking for to question about Robinson’s death. Two of the five are under the age of 18.

“We absolutely want justice for Samantha Robinson’s murder, and our detectives have been working really hard, and we’re just grateful that we were able to identify and locate those individuals,” said Carrie Dungan with the Lynchburg Police Department.

The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office and the ATF helped Lynchburg police with Tuesday’s arrests.

As of Wednesday afternoon, nobody has been charged with Robinson’s killing.