Florida man accused of sexual abusing two teenage relatives in James City County

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A man accused of sexually abusing two teenage relatives from 2012 to 2015 in James City County was arrested last week in Florida after a months long investigation.

63-year-old Michael J. Trevelino, a resident of the Villages retirement community was extradited from Florida and charged on October 15.

James City Police said the investigation into Trevelino’s alleged crimes started on Oct. 27, 2019, when a mother told investigators she believed her children were inappropriately touched in the past by Travelino when they were 14 and 16 years old.

Trevelino is charged with aggravated sexual battery in connection to alleged incidents with the 14-year-old between June 1, 2012 and Sept. 3, 2012. He’s also Trevelino charged with two counts of aggravated sexual battery and one count of object sexual penetration in connection with alleged incidents with the 16-year-old between April 23, 2013 and April 22, 2015.

His arrest came after a joint investigation between JCCPD and Child Protective Services. No other details were shared in a press release.