Fire lit by Suffolk Seaboard Station Railroad Museum was arson, fire marshal rules

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A fire set in a trash receptacle near the Suffolk Seaboard Station Railroad Museum was arson, the fire marshal ruled.

Suffolk spokesperson Diana Klink said firefighters responded last Monday, August 9 to the museum in the 300 block of North Main Street. Crews found the trash receptacle on fire near the museum and quickly extinguished it.

After an investigation by the Suffolk Fire Marshal’s Office, investigators arrested 45-year-old Jacob Dietrich Epp, of Corapeake, North Carolina. He’s being held at Western Tidewater Regional Jail on the arson charge.

No other details in the case were shared in a release on Monday, but Klink confirmed that investigators believe the fire was not accidentally set.