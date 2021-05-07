Final suspect arrested in connection to Midlothian Turnpike mass shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A fifth arrest has been made in connection to a deadly shooting that left a mother and her baby dead at The Belt Atlantic Apartments in Richmond.

According to Richmond police, 18-year-old Kevon Bynum was arrested Thursday at an apartment off Fernbrook Drive and charged with conspiracy to commit murder. Earlier this week, Richmond Police arrested his twin, Kavon Bynum. He was charged with first-degree murder.

Acting Major Rick Edwards spoke to reporters outside of RPD headquarters on Friday providing an update into the investigation of the shooting.

Acting Major Rick Edwards said Friday outside of Richmond Police headquarters this is the final arrest, and that they aren’t looking for any other suspects. He added that they weren’t prepared to discuss the motive behind the shooting.

“But what I can say is that all five of those victims were completely innocent,” he said. “They were not engaged in any criminal behavior or anything that would have warranted this type of violence toward them.”

From left to right: 18-year-old Kevon Bynum, 18-year-old Kavon Bynum

RPD responded to the mass shooting at The Belt Atlantic Apartments on Midlothian Turnpike around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 27. The apartment complex was previously called the Midlothian Village apartments.

Authorities believe the gunmen were targeting a single apartment but ended up striking two adult women, two teenage girls and the 3-month-old girl.

30-year-old Sharnez Hill was killed on the scene. Her baby, Neziah was treated at a hospital where she later passed.

Two young girls and a 29-year-old woman were also injured during the shooting.

Richmond Police said the females were outside enjoying the warm weather when the shooting broke out. Police Chief Gerald Smith said they were innocent bystanders and don’t believe they were the target of the shooting.

Last week authorities arrested Donald Hemmings, 22, Shyheem Martin, 23, and Sha-Mondrick Perry, 19, in connection to the crime. According to court records on Thursday morning, all three men have been charged with first-degree murder.

(L to R) Donald Hemmings, Shyheem Martin, Shamondrick Perry (Photos: Richmond City Police)



Kevon led authorities on a days-long manhunt following the shooting. It took a collaborative effort between Richmond Police, the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force, the FBI and tips from the public to track the 18 year old down and take him into custody.

“For nine days this police department hasn’t rested,” Edwards said. “It’s been a relentless pursuit. All of the 23 murders this year have been horrible, but these cases hit home for us.”

Edwards added they are looking to see if either of the five men are connected to any of the other homicides that have happened in the city this year.