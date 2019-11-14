Final defendant sentenced in string of grocery store robberies

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The final man in a 10-person group of codefendants involved in a string of grocery store robberies has been sentenced.
Brennan K. Smith, 23, of Chesapeake, was sentenced to 130 months in prison Wednesday in federal court in Norfolk for his role in a robbery at a Harris Teeter in Virginia Beach, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia wrote in a news release.
“No one buying groceries or simply doing their job at a grocery store should face this kind of horrific violence,” said G. Zachary Terwilliger, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia.
According to the release, Smith entered the Harris Teeter store, pointed out which person was the manager to two gunmen waiting outside, then gave them the go-ahead to commit the robbery.
During that robbery, one of the men shot the manager when they could not open the safe.
Smith also bought the firearms for the robberies, some of which were given to people who cannot legally own guns
The group of 10 people worked in teams of at least six to orchestrate the robberies.
On Monday, another defendant, Darrius Heuser-Whitaker, was sentenced to 288 months for acting as the gunman at two robberies.
All the defendants and their sentences include:
- Trevor Tisdale, getaway driver at two robberies, 100 months
- Quayshawn Davidson, gunman at one robbery (brandished), 108 months
- Keonte Yorkshire, outside lookout at two robberies; inside lookout at one robbery, 150 months
- Brandon Tisdale, participated in all three robberies; outside lookout and getaway driver, 154 months
- Devonta Doyle, participated in all three robberies; gunman at two robberies; discharged weapon at last robbery, 212 months
- Cato Battle, participated in two robberies; gunman at one robbery, 115 months
- Monica Perkins, inside lookout at one robbery, 108 months
- Willey Brooks, supervisory role; inside lookout at one robbery, 216 months
- Darrius Heuser-Whitaker, gunman at two robberies, 288 months
- Brennan K. Smith, inside lookout at one robbery, 130 months