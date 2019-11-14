Final defendant sentenced in string of grocery store robberies

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The final man in a 10-person group of codefendants involved in a string of grocery store robberies has been sentenced.

Brennan K. Smith, 23, of Chesapeake, was sentenced to 130 months in prison Wednesday in federal court in Norfolk for his role in a robbery at a Harris Teeter in Virginia Beach, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia wrote in a news release.

“No one buying groceries or simply doing their job at a grocery store should face this kind of horrific violence,” said G. Zachary Terwilliger, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia.

According to the release, Smith entered the Harris Teeter store, pointed out which person was the manager to two gunmen waiting outside, then gave them the go-ahead to commit the robbery.

During that robbery, one of the men shot the manager when they could not open the safe.

Smith also bought the firearms for the robberies, some of which were given to people who cannot legally own guns

The group of 10 people worked in teams of at least six to orchestrate the robberies.

On Monday, another defendant, Darrius Heuser-Whitaker, was sentenced to 288 months for acting as the gunman at two robberies.

All the defendants and their sentences include: