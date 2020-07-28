Female steals Hennessy bottle after refusing to wear face mask in ABC store, police say

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police are asking the community for help identifying a female they say stole a bottle of Hennessey from a liquor store.

According to a Facebook post, Crime Solvers say the suspect entered the Laskin Road ABC store on Monday, July 20, and was told to put on her mask. She refused, picked up a liter bottle of Hennessey and walked over to the counter.

The cashier told police they refused to sell the liquor unless she put on her mask. Police say the female then grabbed the bottle off the counter and walked out of the store without paying.

Officials say she was last seen wearing a black dress and getting into a black Toyota SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

