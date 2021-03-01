Felony homicide, eluding police charges dropped in fatal 2018 crash in Portsmouth; other charges moving forward

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Charges of felony homicide and felony eluding police have been dropped against a man accused of leading police on a chase that ended in a fatal car crash in 2018.

Online court records indicate those two charges were dropped against Tony A. Bennett on Monday in Portsmouth Circuit Court.

Bennett is still charged with possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, fleeing from law enforcement, attempting to flee from law enforcement, assault and battery on a law enforcement officer, and assault on a law enforcement officer.

Records indicate Bennett is scheduled for another court hearing April 1, but don’t specify what that hearing will be for.

The charges stem from a police chase-turned-fatal-crash in December 2018.

Police responded to a call about a domestic assault happening inside of a car on Princeton Place on Dec. 8. A car being driven by Bennett took off when officers arrived on scene, according to police.

Police said the chase ended when Bennett crashed on Rodman and Kingman avenues.

A passenger in the car, 35-year-old Jeanne Chop, died at the hospital. Bennett was hospitalized with serious injuries following the crash.