Federal jury convicts Hampton man on charges related to 2018 murder

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A Hampton man convicted on charges related to a 2018 murder faces the possibility of life in prison when he is sentenced in November.

On August 2, 2019, a federal jury found 24-year-old Damontaze Tillery guilty on charges of use of a firearm resulting in death, drug conspiracy, attempted possession with intent to distribute ecstasy, and felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Evidence presented at trial showed that on July 26, 2018, the victim, 31-year-old Javon Stephenson, traveled from Virginia Beach to Newport News to trade the drug “ecstasy” for a firearm from Tillery. They agreed to meet at 19th Street and Ivy. During the transaction, Tillery killed Stephenson. Stephenson was unarmed.

An off-duty firefighter responded to the scene when he saw smoke coming from the victim’s vehicle. Records show Stephenson had his foot on the gas, which was causing the tires to spin and smoke. The bystander approached the vehicle and realized the driver had a gunshot wound to his chest.

When emergency personnel arrived, they pronounced Stephenson dead at the scene.

Tillery will be sentenced on November 8 and faces a maximum penalty of life in prison.