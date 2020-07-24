FBI seeking local gang member on gun, drug charges

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The FBI is looking for a Hampton Roads man who is wanted on drug trafficking and firearms charges.

The FBI is asking for the public’s help finding LaShawn Robertson, 31, who is charged with felon in possession of a firearm; distributing heroin or cocaine or cocaine base or methamphetamine, amphetamine, and oxycodone; and providing a firearm to a convicted felon.

A federal arrest warrant was issued July 8 for Robertson in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, Newport News.

Robertson is a member of the United Blood Nation gang and has ties to multiple other gangs, including the Nine Trey Gangsters and 59 BRIMS, the FBI wrote in a news release.

Robertson is considered armed and dangerous.

He is about 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 230 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information concerning Robertson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the FBI Norfolk Field Office at (757)455-0100 or call 1-800-CALL-FBI.

LaShawn Robertson, 31 (Photo courtesy: FBI)

