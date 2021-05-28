FBI: Norfolk man arrested in connection with Jan. 6 Capitol riot

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The FBI has arrested a Norfolk man in connection with the breach and riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

According to the FBI, Kene Brian Lazo is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, disorderly conduct on capitol grounds or in a capitol building, parading, demonstrating or picketing in a capitol building.

Authorities said Lazo was arrested Friday.

According to a statement of facts filed in federal court May 26, Lazo was seen in various footage taken inside the Capitol.

The breach at the Capitol happened on Jan. 6 as the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives met in separate chambers to certify the Electoral College vote count for the 2020 Presidential Election.

During that time, a large crowd gathered outside the Capitol and eventually breached the building despite efforts to stop them from Capitol Police.

The FBI said a special agent was assigned to investigate a tip that identified a Facebook user with an account linked to a page “Fam Council” as someone who illegally entered the Capitol. The person who gave the tip said they recognized the “Rodbustars” logo on the helmet worn by a person pictured at the Capitol who was wanted by authorities.

According to the FBI, Rodbustars is a company owned by Lazo and his wife.

While the Fam Council Facebook account was deleted soon after the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, the FBI was still able to get access to Facebook records through a search warrant. The records showed both Lazo and his wife operated the Fam Council page, but Lazo was the one posting on it about the Jan. 6 events at the Capitol.

Lazo allegedly responded to another user on that page and said he planned to go to Washington D.C. to protest on Jan. 6. He also said he would be the only one “with a boi boi representing Asians.” The FBI believes he was referring to a Walis Tambo broom that’s commonly used in the Philippines.

Lazo later posted on Facebook saying he brought a boi boi to the Capitol and “swept the floor literally,” according to court documents.

On Jan. 5, the FBI said Lazo posted multiple photos of the outfit he planned to wear, which included a helmet, goggle, the broom, shinguards and more.

On Jan. 6, Lazo posted photos of himself allegedly inside the Capitol Rotunda.

Lazo is the latest Hampton Roads resident to be charged in connection the incident. Others included a Williamsburg man who allegedly said he forced his way into the Capitol and was hit with rubber bullets, another Williamsburg man caught on camera attacking police with a large stick, a man in a “Camp Auschwitz” sweatshirt and a Virginia Beach charter boat captain.