CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man convicted of murdering his son during a jury trial earlier this year was sentenced today in Chesterfield Circuit Court.

Kasceen Weaver was convicted of felony murder, child neglect and concealing a dead body in July 2023. On Thursday, Dec. 21, he was sentenced to 35 years, of which he will only actively serve 20.

Weaver — a former University of Richmond basketball star — was arrested in 2021 after investigators found the remains of his three-year-old son — Adon Weaver — in a freezer inside their family home. It was later determined that Adon had been killed in October 2018.

According to testimony from Adon’s mother, Dina Weaver, her husband had a history of spanking or hitting their child with a belt. Dina Weaver said that on the night of Adon’s death, Kasceen Weaver called her and told her their son was not breathing. Weaver reportedly attempted CPR but did not call for professional medical help.

Earlier in the case, Dina Weaver was also charged in connection with Adon’s death but those charges were dropped in October 2022. Her attorney also said she was the victim of Kassceen Weaver’s abuse.

Weaver was originally scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 26, 2023, but was rescheduled to Dec. 21 due to a motion from the defense stating there were difficulties in his pre-sentence report.